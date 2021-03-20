We can’t break-even, drivers at Ntankoro-Apesika station lament over deplorable roads

Regional News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono East



Commercial drivers at the Ntankoro-Apesika lorry station in the Kintampo North

Municipality have revealed that they are unable to break-even due to the poor nature of their roads.



According to the drivers, the roads linking communities like Prang, Kunsu, Abease, Zamarama, Komfourkrom, and Apesika are in a bad state.



They contend that they are compelled to do regular servicing of their vehicles in order to keep their vehicles in good shape for the road, a situation that makes them worse off at the end of the day.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, some of the drivers who ply the road disclosed that the situation has made the job unattractive as they can hardly save money to meet other expenses.



They added that passengers are also unwilling to travel on the routes due to their poor and deplorable nature which also goes a long way to deprive them of their livelihood.



“Drivers who use this stretch of the road are suffering as the road is difficult to travel on. Because the road is bad, we are compelled to use the little money we get to main our vehicles. The situation is not only sad by very terrible”.



The drivers disclosed that the situation even gets more serious during the rainy season as roads are usually cut off and appealed to authorities to put the road in good shape.



The Station Master for the Ntankoro-Apesika station, Mr. Appiah-Kubi Martin corroborated the plight of the drivers by disclosing that the drivers virtually get nothing at the end of the day because of the nature of the road.



Even though the 28.1 kilometers Kintampo-Abease-Prang stretch was captured under the year of roads by the NPP government last year, a visit to the road by GhanaWeb’s Bono Regional Correspondent showed an abandoned and deplorable road with no contractor on site.