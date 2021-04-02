We can’t accept homosexuality in Ghana – Bagbin to Australian govt

General News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has told the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Andrew Barnes that Ghana’s culture prohibits Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) activities.



Mr Bagbin said when the High Commissioner paid a working visit to him that the same way Ghana cannot impose certain practices on other countries, the West African county cannot also accept this culture from other countries.



“The issue of the LGBTQI+ that is something that we see as an abomination,” the speaker said.



He added “It is something that we abhor and therefore we will continue to go according to our culture.



“We will definitely will not want to go to Europe and try to impose on them something like polygamy, we will not do that.”



For his part, Mr Barnes said “We are not trying to promote or encourage LGBTQI+ in Ghana. We do believe that sometimes culture is going to adapt to change.”



