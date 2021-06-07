We can produce coronavirus vaccine in Ghana with support from govt - Tobinco boss

General News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Amo Tobbin I, says it is possible for local companies to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine here in Ghana.



According to him, the local companies will be able to manufacture the vaccines if government supports them.



“We can produce the Covid-19 vaccine in Ghana if the government, our President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo support the local industry. It is possible! We have the people, we have the logistics, we have the factory, we have all the things in place to do that,” he said.



The Tobinco boss noted that even when the world was hit with the Covid-19 pandemic, Ghanaian companies were able to produce hand sanitizers and other PPEs to meet the country’s needs, adding that the local companies can produce the vaccine with support from the government.



Nana Amo Tobbin l made the remarks at the launch of the Entrance Month on Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre in Accra.



The Entrance Month seeks to distribute and promote the quality and affordable products by the Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre, the biggest medicine manufacturing Company in West Africa.



Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of the Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre, Mr Kwadwo Asare Twerefour said the company is committed to its motto, ‘Quality is Premium’, by instilling quality into every process and stage in the operations of the company.



“This ensures quality in the final products working with the United States Pharmacopeia promoting quality medicine agency to prequalify Artemeter/ Lumenfantraine (Lufart and Aretenate), an antimalarial and Amoxicillin dispersible tables for WHO. This is to enable us compete on the international market and also get access to the Global fund support,” he said.



Mr Tobin expressed hope that Entrance products would reach every medical facility and homes in Africa and beyond.