We can pay filing fee but it's outrageous - PNC

National Organizer of PNC, Desmond Nana Ntow

The People’s National Convention (PNC) says although it does not have a problem with the cost of filing for the presidential and parliamentary elections, it is outrageous.



National Organizer for the party, Desmond Nana Ntow reacting to the increment said it was unfortunate that the EC has increased figure.



He said this is meant to eliminate most of the political parties and independent candidates who find it difficult to raise funds for their activities.



He wondered why the EC failed to engage the political parties before announcing the filing fee.



He disclosed they have been several IPAC meetings and demanded from the EC to disclose the cost of filing fee but failed to do so and now that we are left just 84 days to elections and announce this figure, where do you expect them to get the money from?”



Desmond Nana Ntow asked the EC to review the figure downwards because it will deprive several candidates from contesting.



The EC on Monday announced a 100% increment of the filing fee for presidential candidates.



In the past election year, the EC charged GHc50,000 but the EC has increased the fee to GHc100,000.



Mrs. Jean Mensa, the EC Chair at a press briefing said: ”Presidential Candidates will be required to deposit an amount of one hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC100,000.00) in the form of a banker’s draft to the Commission.



Parliamentary candidates will be required to deposit ten thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC10,000.00).



We wish Candidates for both the Presidential and Parliamentary well. We trust that the Nomination Process will be efficient, seamless and orderly, ” she said.





