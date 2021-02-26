General News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: My News GH

We can do politics with values and principle - Francis Xavier tells Youth

Francis Sosu is MP for Madina and a human rights lawyer

Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has indicated that politics in Ghana can be done with values and principles.



According to him, “we cannot sit and continue to complain about how bad politicians are and do nothing about it. Nothing works unless we work it out”.



To him, it is high time the youth of the country think and worry about the future direction of this country.



Pledging to be a better leader in the fight to ensure that politicians become better, he said, “I am committed to being the change I desire to see in Ghana. I desire to bring hope to my people and create opportunities for all in Madina. I desire to serve the people of Madina to the best of my ability”.



I represent a new generation of emerging leaders in Ghana that will put Ghana first. I believe a new day is coming very soon when leadership shall be about caring for the poor, needy and the vulnerable. Creating enabling environment for survival of local industries and investors.



Bridging the income inequality gap, investing in people and infrastructure and manufacturing to speed up a wholistic economic development.



It may take time but we can change Ghana’s story. We cannot sit and continue to complain about how bad politicians are and do nothing about it. Nothing works unless we work it out. The youth of this country must think and worry about the future direction of this country.



We can do politics with values and principles. I am committed to being the change I desire to see in Ghana. I desire to bring hope to my people and create opportunities for all in Madina. I desire to serve the people of Madina to the best of my ability.



That is why youth empowerment through job creation, social interventions for the most vulnerable children, aged, and persons with disability as well as lobbying for infrastructure and quality and effective representation are my desired goals.#ServiceToThePeopleThese were my thoughts exactly one year ago. I still stand by them.