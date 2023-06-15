We can arrest suspects without warrant – OSP declares

General News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has said that it has the power to arrest persons suspected to be involved in acts of corruption in public agencies even without court warrants.



In a tweet shared on Thursday, June 15, 2023, the OSP explained that it derives these powers from its role as a policing agency.



“The general public is advised, that in exercise of its police powers, the Office of the Special Prosecutor can arrest without a warrant, any person it reasonably suspects of having committed corruption or corruption-related offences," parts of the tweet read.



The statement by the OSP comes after it was injuncted by the court against arresting the former secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue.



According to a lawyer of Charles Bissue, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, the Human Rights Court 2 in Accra, presided over by Justice Nicholas MC Abodakpi, issued the injunction which also bars the OSP from issuing wanted notice on his client.



Lawyer Baffuor, who disclosed this to GhanaWeb, indicated that the injunction was issued after trials on Thursday, June 15, 2023 and would last for 10 days.



“Justice Nicholas MC Abodakpi of the Human Rights Court 2, has, following an application by the lawyers of Charles Bissue made an order for Interim Injunction, restraining the Office of the Special Prosecutor its agents, assigns and/or persons howsoever described and claiming through it from:



“Executing the arrest warrant it purports to have procured; applying for further Arrest Warrant pending the determination of the substantive matter and Publishing notices purporting the Applicant to be wanted pending the determination of the substantive matter,” the lawyer wrote to GhanaWeb.



He added that the court also adjourned the trial to Thursday, June 22, 2023.



PUBLIC NOTICE



The general public is advised, that in exercise of its police powers, the Office of the Special Prosecutor can arrest without a warrant, any person it reasonably suspects of having committed corruption or corruption-related offences. pic.twitter.com/Qjjmbjl8cU — Office of the Special Prosecutor-Ghana (@ospghana) June 15, 2023

