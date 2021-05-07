‘We can also beat war drums’ - Group to Methodist Church

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

An Executive Member of Global Islamic Point Skeikh Hussein Hassan Yeboah has expressed outrage at the decision by the Methodist Church to disregard the order by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to allow Muslim students to fast at the Wesley Girls Senior High School.



He explained that Ramadan is a pillar of Islam, and Muslims should not be prevented from fasting.



He said Ghana, as a country is a secular state and has laws that allow Christians, Muslims and African Traditional believers to practice hence one religion, should not be seen as superior to the other.



He said this should not be a problem for Ghanaians and Muslims should not be treated as an outcast in our schools.



The Methodist Church Ghana has rejected a directive by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to allow Muslim students to fast during Ramadan on campus at the Wesley Girls’ High School in Cape Coast.



The church in a statement said it took a “strong exception” to the directive stressing that it “cannot accede to the unilateral directive issued by the Ghana Education Service.”



It was the view of the church that the GES “respects the long-standing partnership between Government and Mission Schools.”



But the Islamic scholar and preacher say what the church has done is an attempt to beat war drums between Muslims and Christians.



The issue he said has moved beyond the Wesley Girls School to a national crisis.



He said the one who signed the statement has exposed his hatred for Islam and ”we will treat him as that”.



”Those playing the war drums should know that we can equally play a war drum. We can do more than he is doing but it is not the solution so they should be careful. Can they stand when there is a war in Ghana? They should go and google the fastest growing religion in the world. Islam will still remain stronger in the country,” he added.