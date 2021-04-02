We aren’t promoting LGBTQI+ in Ghana – Australian High Commissioner tells Bagbin

General News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The Australia High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Andrew Barnes has said his country is not trying to promote the activities of Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) in Ghana.



He said this when he paid a working visit to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



Mr Barnes said “We are not trying to promote or encourage LGBTQI+ in Ghana. We do believe that sometimes culture is going to adapt to change.”



He explained that the same way Ghana cannot impose certain practices on other countries, the West African county cannot also accept this culture from other countries.



“The issue of the LGBTQI+ that is something that we see as an abomination,” the speaker said.



He added “It is something that we abhor and therefore we will continue to go according to our culture.



“We will definitely will not want to go to Europe and try to impose on them something like polygamy, we will not do that.”



