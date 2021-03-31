We aren’t always that gullible – Professor Gyampo slams NDC MPs over Ofori-Atta’s approval

General News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana is demanding answers from the Minority members of parliament over their unanimous approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as Minister for Finance.



In a post on social media, Professor Gyampo who admitted to not having reservations about Ofori-Atta expressed shock that the NDC MPs will offer him unanimous backing despite their constant criticism of him as ‘greedy, corrupt and insensitive.



“The minority group, especially, their members who pontificate on finance and the economy, owe us an explanation on the unanimous approval of KOA as FM. I personally do not have problems with the FM, but we were, through the incessant bastardization of his policies by the minority group, made to believe that he was the most greedy, insensitive, corrupt and incompetent Minister in the previous administration.”



“Was the Minister that good in his first term to warrant such a unanimous approval? What was the basis of the critical stance against some of his policies by the minority group? Was it just propaganda against him or it was sheer ignorance on their part? Were they criticizing the man just to look good in the sight of the populace? Does it mean their criticisms weren’t well-founded? What?”



He added that if Ken Ofori-Atta was that ‘much of a political saint’ to warrant total backing from the NDC MPs, then the caucus ought to offer Ghanaians an apology for their attacks on him.



He bewailed what he holds to be a disrespect of the populace by politicians in the country.



"If KOA is that much of a political saint, then the minority group owe Ghanaians an apology for demonizing the man, and henceforth, they must not be taken seriously on their criticisms of government. We cannot be taken for granted all the time by politicians. We aren’t always that gullible. The kind of nauseating politics of convenience being practised in Ghana is a needless sale of the soul of human conscience and this must stop,” excerpt of his statement reads.



Meanwhile, the Minority MPs have justified their decision to endorse Ken Ofori-Atta as Minister for Finance.



Haruna Iddrisu, the leader of the minority said that “Mr. Speaker, as I have indicated, we think he has created a mess as Finance Minister and he must carry the cross as Finance Minister. I beg to second the motion,” Haruna Iddrisu.



Ken Ofori-Atta was on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, sworn-in by President Akufo-Addo to continue his work as Finance Minister.







