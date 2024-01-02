We are yet to submit evidence of sing-a-thon record-breaking attempt – Afua Asantewaa

General News of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Source: GNA

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduounum, the Ghanaian who attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing time by an individual, has stated that her team is yet to submit her official attempt for recognition.



She explained that the judges and technical team have finalised their works and will soon submit them for verification by the Guinness World Record before an official announcement is made on her record attempt.



Afua Asantewaa gave this explanation when she crossed over to the new year by worshipping with the Potter’s City headed by Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie at Prampram.



She received a rousing welcome on arrival, with the Prophet himself ushering her and her husband to their seats.



The two were accompanied by members of her production hub, ASKOF Productions.



Prophet Opoku-Sarkodie, who was excited to meet Afua Asantewaa, said he had been inspired and motivated by Asantewaa’s confidence, and she had been his teaching topic since hearing of her.



He prayed for them, decorated them with a prayer mantle, and prophesied a new beginning in their lives. The team earlier in the day attended a Thanksgiving service at Glorious Word Power International, headed by Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah.



Afua Asantewaa, who has been appointed Tourism Ambassador, attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing time by an individual.



Her adventure began on December 24 and ended on December 29. The young star sang for a total of 126 hours and 53 minutes.



The current record is 105 hours, set in 2012 by India’s Sunil Waghmare.