We are yet to receive antiretroviral drugs - Persons Living with HIV

Health News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana National Network of Persons Living with HIV/AIDS (NAP+), has disclosed that its members are yet to see or receive the now-cleared antiretroviral drugs from the Team Port.



According to the president of NAP+, Elsie Ayeh, the drugs have yet to be distributed despite the health ministry's announcement that they have been cleared and distribution was underway.



In a phone interview with GhanaWeb, she stated that inquiries made to the National AIDS Control about the reason for the delay were met with uncertainty as she could not get a definite time for the distribution of the drugs.



"They have just been cleared from the port, it hasn't yet reached us. There has to be some allocation made before the distribution gets to us. They are doing the allocation and it will move on to wherever it has to go but it hasn't," she said.



Reacting to the number of days it takes for the drugs to reach the affected persons, she said "I don't even know. Sometimes, they tell us it's already gone and it's not there. So for me, I can't spell it out."



She, however, added that the members of NAP+ are waiting patiently for the antiretroviral drug allocation and distribution.



"All our members are on standby so that, immediately it hits any facility, they let us know. Yes, we've heard it (distribution of drugs), but whether it will actually happen is something else," Elsie added.



The health ministry on Monday, October 16, 2023, announced having cleared antiretroviral drugs that were stuck at the Team ports due to a lack of funds.



According to the ministry's press statement, the drugs were cleared from the port on Friday, October 13, 2023.



It further stated that the distribution of the antiretroviral drugs was also earnestly underway.



GhanaWeb went a step further to understand the delay from the National AIDS Control but calls placed to them went unanswered.



BAJ/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch Kuma-Aboagye trumpet the importance of organ donation and transplantation laws in Ghana on The Lowdown



