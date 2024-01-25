We are working on a special package for cervical cancer treatment on NHIS - GHS

Health News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

The Health Ministry has begun processes of creating a special package on the National Health Insurance Scheme for the treatment of cervical cancer and other communicable diseases.



Dr. Baffour Awuah, Director General Health ministry, disclosed the government's plans while speaking at the Omni Diagnostic's Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Symposium event in Accra, on January 18, 2024.



The event aimed at "Advancing awareness, building capacities, and enhancing healthcare in the fight against cervical cancer and human papillomavirus."



In his speech, he confirmed that measures and discussions have been held to have a prominent package on NHIS that covers cervical cancer and other communicable diseases.



"We all know cervical cancer and breast cancer are covered by the national health insurance. We are talking with them to develop a prominent package for some of these things. So every soon that will be announced because we are looking at it," he said.



He also noted that low public awareness and late referrals have led to an increase in cancer cases.



In that regard, Dr. Baffour Awuah suggested that the country channels its efforts towards building wellness centres for testing communicable diseases which will help treatment of such diseases.



"If anybody has diabetes or hypertension, until you go and check you wouldn't know. But if we have wellness centers and we are all mandated to go and check that when some of these cases can be treated early."



He commended OminiDigonistics for their partnership with Atiala, which he acknowledged that it is one of the required things that the sector are mandated to do in their fight against infectious diseases.



Omni Diagnostic, who are on the quest to be the front liners in the fight against Human papillomavirus (HPV) announced their partnership with Attila Biosystem.



Highlighting the importance of the partnership, Dr. Berard Attoh said Attila's HPV scanning machines help in finding solutions to the problems identified during their HPV research.



He said Attila's scan machine provides quick turnaround, ensures self-sampling, is mobile, and above all affordable.



The Sales and Marketing Manager at Omni Diagnostic Ltd, Ibrahim Fuseini, said there was an urgent need for a collaborative effort among healthcare professionals, researchers, and industry leaders to address the threats posed by HPV to work towards an effective solution.



He said Omni Diagnostic Ltd was committed to being at the forefront of that endeavour as it aspired to contribute meaningfully to the ongoing global effort to combat the condition.



He said the centre was committed to collaborating with researchers to ensure the provision of safe, effective and high-quality laboratory services to support their investigations, diagnosis, management and treatment of cervical cancer, as well as the handling of the virus.



