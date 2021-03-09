General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

‘We are working hard to stabilise power’ – GRIDCo

GRIDCo says We are not headed for dumsor

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has assured Ghanaians of a stable power in the coming days, saying it has enough generation capacity to satisfy power consumers.



GRIDCo’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Ebenezer Amankwa, who disclosed this on Dwaboase on Power FM Tuesday morning dispelled rumors that the country was about to experience frequent power cuts also known in local parlance as ‘dumsor’.



“We are not headed for dumsor…we have enough generation capacity to supply power to consumers,” Amankwa told host Prince Minkah when he asked of the reasons the most parts of the country was cut from power last Sunday.



Amankwah who apologised for the power cuts explained the black out was as aresult of a technical fault on one of GRIDCo’s major transmission lines between Prestea and Obuasi.



He corroborated a press statement on Monday and noted the technical challenge led to “overloads on other adjacent transmission lines” leading to the “eventual power system shutdown in the country.”



Asked if Ghanaians should expect frequent power cuts as a result of government’s indebtedness to power distributors, Kyeremeh said the government was dealing with the financial issues and disclosed the government had introduced the “Cash waterfall mechanism” to deal with indebtedness.



“The cash waterfall mechanism is on cause and it ensures that power that is distributed by ECG or VRA and other power distributors is paid for as soon as the power is sold,’ Amankwa added whilst assuring that GRIDCo was in a good standing to sustain power supply despite technical hitches that are anticipated.



“We have the capacity to produce and rectify any fault although our work ends at all Bulk Supply Points (BSP) of power generators, I have hope in them to ensure power stability,” Amankwa said.