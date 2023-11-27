We are working hard to restore high growth rate - Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians of economic recovery

General News of Monday, 27 November 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the nation that the government is diligently working to revive the economy and return it to a high rate of growth.



President Akufo-Addo expressed this confidence while addressing attendees at the Valedictory Service for the outgoing Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana on Sunday.



"The fortunes of Ghana under the presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo will be restored, by the grace of Almighty God," 3news.com quoted the president as having said.



Emphasizing their commitment to economic revitalization, he stated, "The Akufo-Addo government is working hard to return the economy to a high rate of growth," reminiscent of the pre-COVID era when Ghana's economy was among the fastest-growing globally.



Acknowledging the challenges faced, the president acknowledged the need for collective efforts in the country, in this regard.



"To get here, we had to take some difficult and hard decisions.



"The policies and programs we are implementing are meant to address the challenges, and it is evident that they are doing so," he stressed.



He further called for understanding and active cooperation from the citizens.



