We are very impressed with Akufo-Addo’s government - Offinso Chiefs

Vice President Bawumia commissioned an Assembly complex as part of his tour of the Ashanti Region

The Offinso Traditional Council says the number of development projects the area has seen in the past four years under the government of Nana Akufo-Addo deserves commendation.



At a durbar of Chiefs and people of the area in Akomadan, where Vice President Bawumia commissioned a multi-purpose complex and a bungalow for the Offinso North District Assembly, the Chiefs said they are impressed by what the government has done and also appreciate the president's gesture



"If we look at what this government has done for us, they are very impressive and we are very appreciative. On behalf of Offinsoman, I thank the President and the government," said Nana Kwaku Dua, Ofinso Nifahene on behalf of the Offinsomanhene and the people.



"This magnificent Assembly office complex will play a significant role in the development of Offinso. If you look at this magnificent building, it is even bigger than a metropolitan building and I believe that very soon we will be elevated to a Metropolitan Assembly."



The Offinso Traditional Council listed a number of projects the Akufo-Addo government has brought to the area since assuming office in 2017.



"Another project is the greenhouse, which the President recently commissioned here. There is also the DVLA building here, and at Akomadan Secondary School, flats for teachers have also been built."



"Our roads are also being fixed. The road from Akomadan to Fanso to Bechem is so heartwarming.

We have also been given a local government training centre which will train our assemblymen and local government inspectors."



"At Asempanaeye, the government is building a market which is almost done. At Afrantso, a National Health Insurance Complex is also being built and that means a lot to us. The projects are many and at Akomadan, a court complex is being built."



"Not only these. When you go to Nkenkaasu, a dormitory block for girls and classrooms have been built for the secondary school."



"If you consider the fact that the government has been in office for a short time and it has managed to do all these, the President truly deserves commendation."



"Mr Vice President, I stand here, on behalf of the entire Offinsoman, to commend the government and thank you.



"Offinsohene says I should commend and thank you. You have done very well and when you do good things, we have to say it and commend you. The same way we would have spoken about it if you had not done anything for us."



On behalf of the people of Offinso, the Offinso Nifahene requested for an upgrade and expansion of the Offinso district hospital to meet the growing demand for healthcare due to increased population.



Vice President Bawumia commissioned the Assembly complex and the residential facility as part of his tour of the Ashanti Region.



He also commissioned a girls dormitory block and classrooms at Nkenkaasu Senior High, all within the Offinso community.



Prior to the commissioning of these projects, the Vice President inspected the ongoing construction of town roads in Afrancho as well as the construction of a National Health Insurance Office in the same town,

