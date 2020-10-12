Politics of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We are united to kick out Henry Quartey - NDC parliamentary candidate

Abdul Rauf Tubazu with some constituents during a campaign walk

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Ayawaso Central, Abdul Rauf Tubazu, has stated that the NDC in the Ayawaso Central constituency is more united to ensure the incumbent member of Parliament, Henry Quartey, losses his seat come December 7.



According to him, the incumbent Legislator has failed to deliver many of his promises he made before his election as MP for the constituency hence the need for constituents to vote him out.



Speaking to supporters during a campaign walk on October 9 organized to canvas vote for the National Democratic Congress, he assured constituents that unemployment, flooding, and insecurity will be a thing of the past in his constituency when he is elected.



“We have plans for Ayawaso Central and I want to assure you that when I win come December 7, we are focusing on jobs and infrastructure. We don’t have schools and also ensure that we have SHS here in the constituency. We are going to transform the Mallam-Atta market. I won’t wait for another 4 years before I come to you people; I will always hold town hall meetings.”



“The MP has failed us even with his ministerial position. We have a poor drainage system, homes are always destroyed with floods and there are insecurity and unemployment. I want everyone to come out in their numbers come December 7 for us to vote out the incumbent MP as John Mahama has packages for unemployed individuals.” He told constituents.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.