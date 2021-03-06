Politics of Saturday, 6 March 2021

We are the same people who delivered Bagbin’s victory – Minority reminds NDC supporters

Minority Leader, Haruna Addrisu

The National Democratic Congress caucus in Parliament is asking supporters of the party to keep faith in them.



The admonition comes on the back of rising tensions within the party.



The approval of some ministerial nominees of the President which received the endorsement of some of the caucus members despite the party’s position against such individuals has seen several backlash being directed at the minority members.



Some of the criticisms include accusations of betrayal to the party and yielding to influence in favour of nominees.



However, in a statement signed by the leader of the Caucus, Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority has reaffirmed its commitment to the NDC and their fidelity to hold the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accountable which it says is non-negotiable.



“The Caucus has never been and would never be for sale. We categorically deny all allegations of influence or favour as a consideration for approvals in the house,” the Minority stated.



The Minority reiterated its loyalty to the base of the NDC whiles calling for restraint and calm and again reminded the aggrieved supporters of the “unthinkable feat” it achieved on January 7 and 8 when it ensured the successful election of Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin as Speaker of the 8th Parliament.



“We pray for calm nerves even as leadership at all levels continue to offer us direction towards our coming victory. Be assured that the Caucus is still the same Caucus of the 6/7th January 2021 that achieved the unthinkable feat of electing the Rt. Hon. Alban S. K. Bagbin as Speaker. Let’s keep the faith. May we all be measured in our utterances as we seek to rise together. God bless the great NDC,” the statement concludes.



Minority Statement: