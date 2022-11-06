We are submissive to the authority, will add more to the value of the land – Igbo king in Ghana

General News of Sunday, 6 November 2022

It would have been thought that the long years of cordial relationships between the two of West Africa’s closest countries, Ghana and Nigeria, would have been enough for the countries to get too familiar with each other’s customs and traditions, but that seems not to have been the case.



Speaking to GhanaWeb TV’s Wonder Ami Hagan on People&Places, the Igbo King in Ghana, HRM Dr. Ambassador Chukwudi Ihenetu Eze Ndigbo, stated that rather than that narrative, he and his people in Ghana continue to submit to the authority in the country.



Recalling what a good relationship he has had with all the presidents of Ghana since the dawn of the fourth republic, Eze Ndigbo stressed how highly he has regarded the warmth he has received from all these leaders over the years.



“To the glory of God, from the time we started this throne, we paid a courtesy call to President JJ Rawlings; may his soul rest in peace, and he adopted this throne as a shed. We were very close and sometimes he invited me over.



“Even when his mother died, he told me he wanted the masquerades, of which I did during the funeral. We are also very close to former president of Ghana, Atta Mills – may his soul rest in peace. Amen, in Jesus name.



“Also, from there, we also know the former president of Ghana, President Kufuor. We are also very close to President Kufuor. He loves us; you know President Kufuor loves Nigerians very much. We also do receive advice from him sometimes.



“We are also close to President Mahama who loves us as well and loves Nigerians. The current president is also close to us. I can remember in 2017, after our big yam festival, he hosted myself and the president of the Nigeria Traditional Ruling Council, (sic), right in his house in Nima. And a couple of times, we’ve also met with him."



He added that with the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he and his people have continued to submit to the authority and traditions of the country.



“… whose authority we are submissive to, to the traditions and to the government and the institutions of Ghana. We are not challenging any authority to Ghana, but submitting to their authority because we are foreigners and anything we do must be according to the rules and regulations of the land.



“We cannot dwell here or have Igbo kingship without the approval of the land. If the landowners, landlords – host nation does not want the existence of Nigerians or Igbos in this country, we will not function… so we are submissive to the authority and we promise to be loyal to the authority of the land at all times and not to violate the laws of the land, but rather, to add more to the value of the land,” he stated.



