We are still issuing Dubai visas to Ghanaians - UAE ambassador

General News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Ghana, Amer Al Alawi, has refuted reports that Ghana and 19 other African Countries have been barred by his government from entering Dubai.



According to him, reports of the ban are mere rumours because his office has not received any official communication on it yet.



“There is nothing official regarding the rumours in the news. There is no official statement from my government or the other governments.



“So, our daily work routine is the same, it hasn’t changed. Until we find or receive an announcement or an official statement, we can’t talk about it.



“There is nothing. Maybe there is something under process but I can’t assure you,” Amer Al Alawi told the media on the side-lines of a tree planting event to symbolise 50 years of diplomatic ties between the UAE and Ghana.



The ambassador added that the UAE has rather made the process for applying for visas more flexible to make Dubai and other parts of the UAE easily accessible to Ghanaians and other nationals.



His comments come after reports indicated that the UAE had banned nationals of Ghana and 19 other African countries from entering its capital city, Dubai, effective Monday, October 24, 2022.



“The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a visa ban on nationalities from 20 African countries seeking to visit Dubai.



“Countries affected include Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, and Comoros. The ban takes immediate effect,” parts of a Facebook post shared by DW Africa on Monday read.



DW Africa stated that one of the reasons for the ban was that most nationals from the 20 countries always fail to leave Dubai after their visas have expired.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











IB/BOG