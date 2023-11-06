We are ready to help you 'break the 8' - NPP youth wing assures Bawumia

Politics of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The youth wing of the New Patriotic Party has indicated its readiness to assist the presidential candidate of the party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to achieve the historic feat of ‘breaking the eight’.



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was on Saturday, November 4, 2023, elected as the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the winner with 61.43% of the total votes cast while his main competitor, Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, garnered 37.41% of the vote share. The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimo, garnered 0.75% and 0.41%.



In a statement issued on Sunday, November 5, 2023, the National Youth Organizer of the party, Salam Mustapha congratulated Bawumia for emerging victorious in the keenly contested polls.



While commending Bawumia for the resounding victory, Salam Mustapha also applauded Kennedy Agyapong and the two other candidates for the demonstration of maturity and love for the NPP.



It is the belief of Salam Mustapha that NPP has come out of the polls stronger and is now prepared to mount a spirited campaign that will see Bawumia win the 2024 generation elections.



“The National Youth Wing wishes to congratulate the new Flagbearer and pledge our full support for him just like his other contenders have. We are excited by his understanding of the many challenges facing the youth of this great country of ours and his vision to tackle them,” he said.



Salam Mustapha assured Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP of the preparedness of the youth wing of the party to embark on a campaign that will lead to the successful delivery of the 2024 elections.



He also charged the youth of the party and Ghanaians in general to jog their minds to the impressive achievement of the party in the last eight years and trust the NPP with their votes come December 7, 2024.



“The national youth wing is fully ready to help achieve these goals and aspirations for the betterment of our young generation.



“A new dawn has a beacon. A New Hope has been birthed. The youth expect so much from you and the National Youth Wing knows that you are capable of delivering. We are excited to have you lead us. We are waiting to work with you and achieve success together.



“We are also by this statement charging all the youth of the party to rise, rise and stand up for your party and the new Flagbearer. Our generation has come, our time has come, let us rise and take it,” parts of the statement read.









Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







EK