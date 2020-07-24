Politics of Friday, 24 July 2020

We are ready to bail out Ghanaians who lost their jobs under Akufo-Addo – Mahama

play videoJohn Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said the party is ready to put back Ghanaians, who have lost their jobs under the Akufo-Addo government, into the work force should they win the 2020 polls.



According to John Mahama, the NDC is ready to relieve Ghanaians who are currently finding it difficult to survive due to hardship and suffering injustice irrespective of their political affiliation.



Speaking at the 8th anniversary and wreath laying ceremony of the late president John Evans Atta Mills, Mahama added that Ghanaians are ‘crying’ for peace and stability as well as the equity Atta-Mills stood for.



He therefore pledged his commitment in ensuring that justice is served all citizens while he prayed for Evans Atta Mills’ guidance.



“May his peace and grace guide us as a nation and a party to the victory we so desire in the elections of December 2020. So that as a party and a leadership we shall restore to this country the peace and unity we once enjoy. So that as a leadership and a party, we put back to work the many thousands of people who have lost their jobs under this government. So that we may as a party relieve Ghanaians of the excruciating hardship that they currently face. So that we may restore justice for all no matter ones political affiliation or ethnic origin.”



Today marks exactly 8 years since the passing of the late former president Prof. John Evans Atta Mills.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC), friends, family members, and sympathisers gathered at the Asomdwe Park to mark his remembrance anniversary.









