We are ready for 2024 Effutu Aboakyer Festival – Police

Regional News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: GNA

The Effutu Police has hinted at its readiness to maintain peace and order in the forthcoming Aboakyer festival.



He warned that it would ruthlessly deal with any individual or group of persons who would attempt to foment trouble during the period.



The police have consequently asked people harbouring such intentions to change because they would not be spared when arrested.



A Police source told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that adequate measures had been put in place to ensure the safety of citizens of Effutu Oma, as well as all visitors who would join the chiefs and people to commemorate the 2024 edition of the Aboakyer Festival.



The festival on the theme: “Promoting Tradition and Development through Aboakyer celebration,” would commence on Saturday, April 27, and climax on Saturday, May 4, 2024, the day when the two Asafo companies in the area would go to their ancestral forest to catch a live bushbuck.



Their tradition demands that the group with the first catch present it to the Oma Odefe at a state durbar, who would step a foot on the animal three times to signify acceptance by their god, Otu.



The police source indicated that, Aboakyer festival attracts a lot of people to the Municipality, particularly Winneba, which brings in its wake, issues of security, hence the need for tight monitoring to create an enabling environment for merrymakers to celebrate the occasion without any hindrances.



“We are adequately ready and will continue to provide protection for lives and property before, during and after the festivities,” the source assured.



The police entreated the public to complement their role during the period by giving out information of suspicious persons.



It urged citizens of Effutu to remain vigilant, while key stakeholders of the festival worked tirelessly to sustain the Aboakyer to continue to be one of the well-known festivals in the country and globally.