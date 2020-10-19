General News of Monday, 19 October 2020

We are proud of Ghana’s SDG success - UN

Charles Abani, UN Resident Coordinator for Ghana

The UN Resident Coordinator for Ghana Charles Abani has described Ghana’s effort in reaching the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as remarkable.



According to him, the effective leadership on the part of Ghana has contributed to the country’s impressive gains.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on the sidelines of the 75 anniversary of the UN today, Monday, 19 October 2020, the UN resident coordinator said Ghana has established a robust national architecture which support the implementation of the goals.



“Ghana is making a lot of progress. Already,Ghana has submitted its own voluntary framework and in there, there were alot of progress made. Even in the midst of COVID-19, we still see the Ghana government doing well. There has been an SDG financing roadmap amongst others. There is a lot of work put in by the government.”



On Ghana’s role in keeping world peace, Mr Abani indicated that Ghana is a top supplier of security forces for peace keeping missions.



He also pointed out the impressive human capital investment made by Ghana to the UN as he credited some Ghanaians serving in the UN, “notably former two-time Secretary-General, Kofi Annan while the current President of Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is co-chair of the UNSG’s Eminent Group of SDG Advocates”.



Mr Abani further indicated that “the United Nations is proud of the progress made in Ghana and commends Ghana for its pioneering and other related work on the SDGs which provides a springboard for further progress” while adding that “even in the midst of COVID, the High-Level Ministerial Group on the SDGs has not relented, implementing the SDG Financing Fair and exploring roadmaps for investment”.



On Monday, October 19, 2020, the UN marked its 75th anniversary with a High-level meeting in Accra.



The theme for this year's anniversary is, “The future we want, the United Nations we need”, and there is a strong focus on the role of youth, and ensuring the UN remains relevant for future generations.



The United Nations is marking its 75th anniversary at a time of great challenge, including the worst global health crisis in its history.





