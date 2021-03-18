We are probing baby harvesting issue - EOCO

General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) says it has commenced investigations into reports of baby harvesting syndicates in the country.



The Executive Director of EOCO, COP Retired Frank Adu-Poku on Thursday, March 18, 2021, indicated that EOCO is conducting a probe into the matter.



“The petition came from a lady who is a banker but for some reason, we don’t want to mention her name. She is a banker who came to our office with a petition. She said she was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital as a result of pregnancy complications and Dr. Hope Quarshie Mensah referred her to his private hospital (Susan clinic) because there was no bed available at the 37 Military Hospital.”



“Our understanding is that the lady first went to Holy Trinity Hospital and was referred to 37 Military Hospital but since Dr. Quarshie works at 37 Military Hospital, he claimed there was no bed there and so subsequently the lady was taken to his hospital and according to the lady, she had a natural delivery and heard her baby cry but was later informed that the baby did not make it and has been disposed of without her consent. This case is also under investigation, but we need to share how the baby was disposed of. According to the doctor, he gave it to a cleaner to take it to Awudome cemetery.”



According to him, no amount of threat will stop them from investigating the matter.



“Some of us have been in this investigation job and as a dead goat, we fear no knife, but there are some faceless cowards threatening some of our officials and officials from the Medical and Dental Council. But we want to take this opportunity to let them know that we are not perturbed at all and that the threats on the lives of these officials will not stop us but rather going to ginger us to continue to protect public health and safety by preventing and detecting organised crime.”



“We however want to send this strong warning that these unscrupulous and faceless individuals should desist from such things because it won’t have any effect on our work.”



It would be recalled that in January this year, the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) arrested five health workers and six other individuals for engaging in baby harvesting and human trafficking.



According to a statement jointly issued by MDC and EOCO the team embarked on an undercover operation from June to November 2020 to investigate this illegal activity which been on the rise lately.



After five months of being undercover, the operation was successful in arresting two medical doctors, two social workers, four nurses, two mothers and one traditional birth attendant who are currently on bail pending further investigations.



The suspects; Dr. Hope Mensah Quashie, Dr. Noah Kofi Lartey, Leonard Agbley, Sylvia Awuseh, John Adorey Effie, Angela Ametepe, Doris Badu, Nancy Obaa Yaa and Dede Gifty Anikpi were alleged to have played key roles in the trafficking of two babies to the undercover team.