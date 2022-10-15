We are on junk status but Ofori-Atta is still at post - Mahama's aide reacts to Kwasi Kwarteng's sacking

General News of Saturday, 15 October 2022

Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama,Joyce Bawah Mogtari has questioned why Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is still at post despite our junk status in the country.



According to her, just as Chancellor Kwesi Kwarteng has been sacked by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz truss in the wake of challenges, Ken Ofori-Atta should have been fired for the challenges facing the country.



This, she believes is due to the nepotism and corruption under the Akufo-Addo administration.



In a tweet she said “Liz Truss has sent off Chancellor Kwarteng in record time, in the wake of challenges. In Ghana, we are on junk status, yet Ken Ofori Atta has been at post for six years. Unending nepotism and corruption.#leadership”



After being in office for 38 days, Kwasi Kwarteng, the British-born politician of Ghanaian parentage was sacked by Prime Minister Liz Truss as the Chancellor of the Exchequer.



The dismissal was after Kwarteng presented a mini-budget which resulted in financial turbulence and revolt from Conservative Party lawmakers.



While presenting the mini-budget on 23 September, an eye-watering £45 billion in tax cuts alongside an energy relief plan projected to cost £60 billion over the next six months was announced by Kwasi Kwarteng.



This, according to various media reportage was a huge departure from the fiscal policy of the Johnson government, which had planned tax rises to pay for health and social care and to manage the post-Covid deficit.



Kwarteng claimed his ambitious plans would drive growth and reduce inflation.



