We are not idiots - Randy Abbey slams GRIDCo

General News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Journalist Randy Abbey has disputed the justification given by the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) over the recent power outages being experienced in the country which according to GRIDCo is expected to last through to July.



According to the Metro TV journalist, Ghanaians are informed enough about the country's current power supply system to know that routine maintenance by the power supply company cannot be enough grounds to justify the recent outages.



“We all know that GRIDCo and others they fix their maintenance and it is fixed... Because all the plants have their maintenance schedule and so they know that for us to operate at this level, this plant will go at this time, that plant will go at this time.



"It is all to make sure that you don’t have situations like this where you’ll come and say that you are going to have maintenance and for that reason we are going to experience dumsor for three months,” he said on the Thursday edition of his Good Morning Ghana show.



In his view, the Ghanaian public despite not necessarily having expertise on the outages were discerning on the basic issues and thus must not be taken as “idiots” by GRIDCo in an attempt to cover up what has the full character of a power crisis.



“They are coming to tell us that routine maintenance is going to lead to load-shedding for three months. We cannot be engineers, but we are not idiots. We can see, we can tell, we can read, we can analyse,” he added.



On the back of recent power cuts experienced in certain parts of the country, GRIDCo has justified that the situation is as a result of some maintenance activities it is undertaking.