General News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

We are not here to witch hunt anyone – Haruna Iddrisu assures

play videoFile photo of Appointments Committee sitting

Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu has reiterated that parliament’s Appointment Committee was not out to witch-hunt any ministerial nominee appearing before the committee.



Making initial comments as the committee started sitting, the Tamale South MP added that their task was to examine the records of nominees and their fidelity to the state.



“And Mr Speaker to assure you we are not here to do any act of witch-hunting. We are here to examine the records of ministers, their fidelity with the law, and to hold them accountable to the people of Ghana in accordance with facts and laws,” he stressed.



The committee started sitting today with the vetting of Health Minister-designate Kweku Agyemang-Manu. Two other nominees Ministers for National Security and Education are expected to take their turn.



The committee is made up of 13 MPs from each side of the house. Analysts have observed that the development will likely mean lesser protection for nominees from tough questions, especially from the minority.



In the lead up to the vetting, a number of minority lawmakers had stressed that all appointees will have to justify their nomination and prepare well enough to earn the committee’s approval.



