We are not going to allow anyone to sell the vaccines anywhere - Dr. Nsiah-Asare

Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare is the Presidential Adviser on Health

Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, the Presidential Adviser on Health, has stated categorically that the government will not sit on the fence and allow anyone to make money through the roll-out of the coronavirus vaccination.



He said that as the government scouts around the world to ensure that it procures the needed numbers of vaccines expected to cater for the 20 million Ghanaians, it will also not create room for anybody or groups to profit from the process.



He said that the plan by the government to vaccinate the population who need it and do it right, will remain its focus and as such, there will be no room for anyone to profiteer from the process.



"The vaccines are special medication we are bringing into the country and as you are aware, we have to follow the vaccines if there are any adverse reactions and we want it to be very controlled by the Ghana government through the Ministry of Health.



"So, the health sector is participating in the financing of the vaccines into the country but we are not going to use the health sector as profit or selling the vaccines to people and making profit.



"But, if any of the private hospitals like Nyaho and the rest, we will be using them as also vaccination centres because we want the vaccines to go to people who need it. We don't want money to be a barrier so and we are not going to allow anybody to sell the vaccines in any place," he explained.



Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare was speaking on Newsfile on the JoyNews channel on the back of the first batch of 600,000 doses of the COVAX vaccines that were received in the country, making Ghana the first country in Africa to receive the free vaccines from India.