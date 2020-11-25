Regional News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: GNA

We are neutral partners in the elections - Supt Apusyine

The police have been charged to be stewards of peace

Superintendent Abraham Apusyine, Nungua, District Commander of the Ghana Police Service, has assured the people of Nungua that the Police is a neutral player in the general election. He said the role of the Police on the day of the election would be to maintain a peaceful atmosphere for voters to cast their ballot.



He said this at a Parliamentary Debate organised by Krowor National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to offer the candidates in the constituency the opportunity to share their Manifestos with the voters. He said men had been assigned to all 239 polling stations in the constituency with the support of other sister security agencies and the military on standby. He said he was convinced that this year's general elections would be a peaceful one.



Mrs Wilhelmina N. Adu-Asamoah, Municipal Director Krowor NCCE, urged the youth to stay away from all forms of electoral violence. She said persons who indulged in electoral violence could be jailed or fined when caught. Additionally, she said these offences and more were punishable according to the Vigilantism Act 999 by a 10 or 25 years jail term depending on the gravity of the offence or be made to pay a fine. She explained that taking of pictures of votes cast, wearing of party-branded attires, and other party items on the day of election were equally an offence. She demonstrated to the participants the procedure and how they should thumbprint on ballot sheets to avoid spoilt ballot.



Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Parliamentary Candidates on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket for Krowor constituency said should she be voted into power, she would work together with stakeholders to create 3,000 new jobs for the youth in the constituency," she said. She said, she would also work to empower women in the constituency to become self productive and take up leadership roles.



She urged the community not to be divided on party lines but rather focus on the things which bind them together. "Elections will come and go but lives remain precious," she said.



Madam Hannah Bortey, Parliamentary Aspirant on the ticket of Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Krowor Constituency said should she be voted into power, she would facilitate the building of a new factory in the constituency to provide jobs for the unemployed youth.



She also said much support would be given to persons with disabilities to create their own business to earn a source of living. She would support traders and the youth with her MPs common fund to boost their business. "I will also make sure the hospital project in the community is completed," she said.





