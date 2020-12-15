General News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

We are monitoring you 27 times a day - Kennedy Agyapong warns Gbevlo Lartey

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has issued a stern warning to Lt. Col. (Rtd) Gbevlo Lartey, the Director of Campaign Operations of the National Democratic Congress, over what he claims to be a plot by him and some NDC officials to destabilize the country.



Kennedy Agyapong on Net 2 released an alleged audio of Gbevlo Lartey charging supporters of the NDC to use ‘legitimate means’ to challenge the outcome of the 2020 elections as announced by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, on December 9, 2020.



Kennedy Agyapong focused his rant on a revolutionary song by Gbevlo Lartey and raised an alarm that the former National Security Coordinator is scheming with other bigwigs of the party to cause mayhem.



He said the NPP is watching closely the activities of Gbevlo Lartey and have identified the location of his house.



The lawmaker said under the leadership of Joshua Akamba, the NDC is recruiting men from Burkina Faso to cause violence in the country.



“Even Rawlings is dead and Gbevlo. He is an old man and no one is scared of him. I know his house at East Legon. We are monitoring him 27 times a day. He should ask himself how I got this audio. He is not the only in intelligence. We want peace in this country, but I can show you text messages of Akamba inciting NDC members to get their boots ready.”



“They are gathering old soldiers and army officers and we know. If they think they can destroy the country, then they are joking. I dare Gbevlo to try it and he will see. You’ll be the first to die. It’s a peaceful country and we won’t allow you to destroy it. Try it, Gbevlo Lartey, and you won’t last more than two weeks,” he said.



Despite these reservations, Kennedy Agyapong had some remarks for the NDC over how it performed at the polls.



Kennedy Agyapong says the NDC outsmarted the NPP and also alleged that the opposition party paid bribes to officials of the Electoral Commission.



“Election 2020 was calm but a lot of things happened. When you are in government, there are some things you can’t complain about. NDC was smart and they outwitted us. I said before that they were waiting for the EC recruitment and send money to them, they did it. The NDC paid money and they paid big."





