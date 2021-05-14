We are losing confidence in Akufo-Addo - Larteh Chiefs

Regional News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Starr FM

The Chiefs and Elders of Larteh in the Eastern Region say they are losing confidence in the Akufo-Addo led government over neglect the community.



According to the chiefs, the community has always voted for the ruling New Patriotic Party, therefore was expecting that the party fulfils its part of the social contract with the community but that has not been fulfilled.



Larteh Akuapem is the Benkum Division of Okuapeman. The Popular Akonedi Shrine is located in this community. Residents are predominantly peasant farmers.



The community is, however, faced with myraid of excruciating challenges owing to inadequate basic social amenities.



Poor roads, inadequate educational infrastructure, and decades of unstable power supply.



The road from Akropong roundabout to Larteh is in a deplorable state. The unconstructed bypass road in the community leads to gridlock in streets during funerals and occasions.



A second cycle school in the community, Larteh Presbyterian Senior High Technical School is also in dire need of infrastructure as the implementation of the Free Senior High School Policy has led to the exponential increase in students population.



Classrooms and dormitories are overcrowded. The boys dormitory for instance which was being constructed by the PTA has been abandoned but students are forced to occupy it due to the accommodation challenges. Access to water is another major challenge facing the school.



School authorities refused to speak on the matter, but, Thomas Pienti Ayisi Assembly member for the area said the students are suffering.



“The students here are suffering. They are overcrowded in the dormitories. Government constructed 16-unit classroom block and the dormitory at the new site which is far from the main campus but there is no dining hall, no kitchen, no electricity so the students are not able to occupy. This year for instance the students placed here are many so it has worsened the accommodation crises so we went to town to search for rooms for them to rent."



One other challenge is the closure of the Larteh Clinic which has been upgraded to Polyclinic but remained closed for many months affecting access to quality healthcare.



Addressing the media, the Chiefs and elders of Larteh Kubease expressed their disappointment in the government for reneging on promises made to the community.



Nana Agyenfra chief of Larteh Kubease said “we are disappointed because we have not seen any development in this community. The community voted for the NPP and we urged them to fix our challenges for us but four years have passed nothing happened, they won again yet nothing is happening in this community but this is their stronghold so they should fix the challenges here for us,” the chief said.