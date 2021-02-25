General News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We are just warriors, not hot-tempered - Awal Mohammed on Dagombas

play videoAwal Mohammed [R] was answering a question posed by Muntaka [L] during vetting

If you are one of those who have ever imagined, thought, or concluded that Dagombas are either hot-tempered or arrogant, a true son of the land has a convincing explanation for you.



Awal Mohammed, the minister-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture, in responding to a question from Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka on what his assertions were on the belief that people from Kumbungu (mostly Dagombas), are hot-tempered, said that wasn't the case.



He believed that it is purely a case of misinterpretation.



Muntaka: "There is this believe that people from Kumbungu, like you and I, are hot-tempered. Being a royal from Kumbungu and having lived in Accra all this while, and interacted with so many Dagombas, do you still lend some credence to this perception that generally people from the north have about the likes of you and I?"



Awal: "Mr. Chairman, Dagombas are known to be warriors of Dagbon. We led the colonial wars so, in trying to interpret us as warriors, they tend to say that we are hot-tempered. I think that we are just warriors and we are just strong-headed. We are not hot-tempered. We are work driven and that has been misinterpreted and so we are not arrogant or hot-tempered."



The nominee was before the Appointments Committee of Parliament, being vetted on his appointment as minister-designate for the above-stated ministry.



