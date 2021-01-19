General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

We are joking with new strain of coronavirus – Franklin Cudjoe laments

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa has delivered his verdict on adherence to the Covid-19 protocols on the first day of the reopening of schools.



For the first time since March 2019, schools across the country resumed full academic work on Monday, January 18, 2021.



Prior to the reopening, the Ghana Education Service and the Ghana Health Service assured that measures have been put in place to ensure that the safety rules on the virus are well respected.



The two government institutions announced that PPEs have been distributed to both private and public schools.



However, media reports indicate that in most public schools, there were no PPEs and the social distancing rule was flouted.



In a social media post, Franklin Cudjoe questioned if it was necessary for schools to resume at a time that the country’s earlier gains in the battle against the virus appears to be eroding.



He penned that what he witnessed on the first day of the reopening does not show seriousness on the part of the government to deal with the virus.



“Should we really be opening schools? What I saw is a huge joke. We are playing with the new covid strain that is killing faster!!”, he said.



In a follow up tweet, Franklin Cudjoe urged the public to practice the safety measures and take charge of their own safety.



“In the end, we must all be careful out there. Wear your mask, keep reasonable distance and sanitise hands! Covid-19 is real!”, he posted.





