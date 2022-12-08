'We are in this together' most annoying and contemptuous cliché - Ablakwa knocks government

General News of Thursday, 8 December 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu has hit out at government for claiming that the task of getting out of the current economic difficulties rested on the entire population.
Ablakwa hold that the current economic mess had been caused by government's crude decisions and policy positions yet appointees are often trumpeting the cliché, “we are in this together.”
He described the phrase as"most annoying and contemptuous, especially on the back of a destroyed economy and recent haircuts - i.e. restructuring of domestic institutional bonds.
"The most annoying and contemptuous cliché coming from government officials after destroying the Ghanaian economy and imposing crude haircuts is: “we are in this together.”
"Were we in their €20,000 an hour chartered luxury jets together?" he quizzed. The post was accompanied by photos of the luxury jet LXD-IO which the president is said to have chartered for especially overseas trips over the last two years.
