We are in this state because a lot of media people have pampered this govt - Afriyie Ankrah chides

General News of Friday, 25 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A general secretary aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has descended heavily on the media in Ghana, describing it as being overly considerate of the government of the day.



He explained that the contribution of the media has added to the current mess that the country is facing, as it has refused to be as critical as it is supposed to be, at least in terms of how it performed in the NDC era of governance.



Speaking in an interview on GhanaWeb TV’s Election Desk with host Edward Smith Anamale, the former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC stated that the media in Ghana today has been pampering the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



“The reason we are in this state is because a lot of media people have pampered this government; a lot of media people. When they started messing around, instead of media people speaking the truth to them, the media people became gatekeepers.



“So, things that if half of it happened under NDC, they’ll come out strongly, at a point they said if they want to talk then it is because they want to be the devil’s advocate. Really? You are only a devil when it’s about the NPP? What devil’s advocate? Facts are facts,” he stated.



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah further stressed that if only the media in Ghana could be half as critical as it was of the erstwhile NDC government and stop the ‘false equivalents’ between the two governments, it would put the incumbent on their toes to deliver better.



“The same way that NDC was held to account when we were in power, if half of it had been done to NPP today, we won’t be where we are today, but because they know that when they mess up, when (sic) comes to show, media people will be asking funny questions and trying to be doing false equivalents; NDC and NPP are the same. We can never be the same,” he stated.



You can watch the full interview in the video below:











Watch the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal video below:







AE/BOG