Politics of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

We are in opposition in politics, not in life - Alfred Oko Vanderpuije

Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma South Constituency, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije

Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma South Constituency, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije has positively expressed that even though life in opposition has been challenging, the opposition is only in politics and not in life.



Speaking in an interview on the Happy Morning Show with host, Samuel Eshun, he stated that when everything is in God’s hands, one need not worry because things will fall in place, hence he is eagerly praying and waiting for his party to come back to power and pick up Ghana’s development pace.



Talking about how life in opposition has been for him, Hon. Vanderpuije said, “It has been challenging but it’s good because in every aspect of our lives, we have to give thanks to God. In the opposition, we don’t have the opportunity to do things that we were doing before. In that aspect, we are in opposition but in life, God is still blessing us and He is still in control”.



Dr. Oko Vanderpuije furthered that he, together with other members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are looking forward to the time when they will have the opportunity to come back under ex-President John Dramani Mahama and the next vice President, Professor Naana Opoku Agyemang so that they can continue the good works that they (the NDC) were doing for this country.



“That is what I’m looking forward to. I’m praying for that every day because it looks as if we are not moving at the pace at which we were moving before. This country is at a slowdown and we don’t need that. NDC needs to come out of opposition and NDC needs to pick up the pace from where we left off and continue to work for this country”, the Minister added.



According to him, there is nothing happening in the country currently and this is the slowest pace that he, personally has seen the country move at.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.