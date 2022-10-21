We are honoured working with government to improve healthcare delivery - GM Zipline, Ghana

Health News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

The General Manager of Zipline Ghana, Mr. Mawuli Atiemo has expressed appreciation to the government and people of Ghana for the support over the period that has enabled them to expand their operations to reach over 2500 health facilities in Ghana.



According to him, since the start of operations in April 2019 with one distribution centre in Omenako in the Eastern region, Zipline has expanded to six operational centres in the country and “are happy with the opportunity of partnering with the government and people of Ghana in ensuring that no one is left behind when it comes to access to medical care.”



Mr.Atiemo was speaking on Tuesday, October 18 at St. Anne Polyclinic, Tagadzi in the North Tongu District during the commissioning of a surgical theatre constructed by the member of parliament for the area, Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa.



"For us at Zipline, interventions such as what the Honorable member of parliament has done; insuring that healthcare is brought closer to the people is what excites us. That is why we at Zipline remain committed to our mandate of ensuring that we don’t leave anyone behind in access to basic healthcare commodities.



"When we use our drones to deliver medical supplies on-demand and in real-time to health facilities, we contribute to saving lives; lives that could otherwise have been lost because of non-availability of medical commodities, we get excited."



Globally, Zipline has done 421,875 commercial deliveries, delivered 4,107,313 medical products and over 25 million customers have been served out of which 25,000 facilities are in Ghana.