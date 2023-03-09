We are going to oppose any attempt to further impoverish Ghanaians - Okudzeto Ablakwa

General News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Member of Parliament for the North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said the minority will not support any attempt by government to worsen the plight of Ghanaians by the introduction of taxes.



According to him, no new tax measures will be endorsed by the minority in caucus as Ghanaians are already going through economic hardship.



“…we are going to oppose any attempt to further impoverish the Ghanaian people to further impose taxes that will only compound the current hardship that the Ghanaian people are going through. I can confirm to you that our side, the NDC caucus, is not going to support any additional tax. No tax measure will receive our endorsement,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in an interview.



Speaking on the back of 2023 SONA he described the president’s address as uninspiring and a "very depressing address".



Okudzeto also said the Akufo-Addo refused to take responsibility as he is still blaming Russia-Ukraine war for the current crisis in the country.



President Akufo-Addo appeared before parliament to give the State of the Nation Address in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



SONA is a constitutional obligation and yearly tradition where the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces reports on the status of the country unveils the government’s agenda for the coming year and proposes to Parliament certain legislative measures.



Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana obliges Members of Parliament (MPs), the Speaker of Parliament and the Judiciary to receive the President’s SONA.



