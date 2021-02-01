General News of Monday, 1 February 2021

We are getting more bodies, coronavirus is real – Mortuary men tell Ghanaians

The death toll, according to the Ghana Health Service now 416

Despite the spike in the country’s coronavirus case count, some Ghanaians appear to still have doubts about the existence of the coronavirus pandemic.



Some others who have accepted that there is an outbreak of the virus, may not be so keen on the strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



It is in this regard that the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) has come out with a caution for the public in these dangerous times.



The General Secretary of the Association, MOWAG Richard Kofi Jordan, in an interview with Akoma FM stated categorically that the coronavirus is real.



Attesting to the number of people who die daily from COVID-19, Mr Jordan said they (mortuary workers) are receiving lots of dead bodies.



He also asserted that the number of people who have died from the virus appears more than the figures presented to Ghanaians by the Ghana Health Service.



“We the mortuary attendants work closely with the doctors and we know the number of people who are brought into the morgue as a result of COVID-19, so we want to tell the public that the Covid-19 is real and so many people are dying contrary to what we have been told,” he said in the interview.



Mr Jordon, therefore, implored Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols to safeguard their lives.



As of Monday, February 1, 2021, the active cases have risen to 5,358 with the death toll now at 416.