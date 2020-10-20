Regional News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: GNA

We are determined to bring healthcare closer to the people - DCE

Mr Ernest Patrick Kodzo Mallet is the District Chief Executive (DCE) of South Dayi

District Chief Executive (DCE) of South Dayi, Ernest Patrick Kodzo Mallet, has said that his Assembly is determined to bring healthcare to the doorsteps of residents.



According to him, constructing health facilities across the district to enable people to have access to quality healthcare services contributes to the District's growth.



Mallet said this when he commissioned a Community Health- Based Planning and Services (CHPS) compound for Sanga, a farming community in the District, bringing the total number of CHPS compounds to 20.



The DCE said the facility will help reduce mother and child mortality, urging the community to avoid self-medication and endeavour to observe the COVID-19 preventive protocols to stem the spread of the disease.



He said the Assembly and its Health Directorate will monitor the smooth running of the facility and therefore called on the community to cooperate with the health workers to discharge their duties effectively.



Ms Faustina Doosogla who is the District Director of Health assured the community that health workers will soon be posted to the facility to take good care of their health needs.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.