Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We are deeply sorry - Minister on demolition of Nigerian High Commission property

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, has said the government of Ghana feels deeply sorry about the demolition of a structure at the Nigerian High Commissioner's residence by some yet to be identified persons.



Visiting the scene Monday morning, the minister who was in the company of her deputy and other staff of her ministry said the government of Ghana will ensure proper investigations are carried into the matter.



She mentioned that the findings will be made public.



"We will do all we can to look into the matter and make suggestions. The government has taken hold of this matter and will ensure that the right thing is done... We say sorry, we are very sorry that this has happened," she said.



Following Madam Ayorkor Botchway's visit, the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh also visited the residence to acquaint themselves with the situation.



Speaking to the media, the IGP said the issue has been assigned to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) with the commissioner of the CID leading the probe. He assured that the matter will be resolved based on the outcome of the investigations.



"As far as I know, the CID is investigating and whatever comes out we will let the authorities know," he said.



Prior to the arrival of the ministers and the IGP at the residence, some Nigerians living in Ghana had gathered on the road leading to the residence protesting what they described as a growing level of injustice and unfair treatment being meted to Nigerians living in Ghana.



According to the angry Nigerians, most of who are traders at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, the silence of the government of Ghana on the matter of some shops owned by Nigerians being locked up by the Ghana Union of Traders (GUTA) over 8-months now is what has grown into the attack on their Embassy.





