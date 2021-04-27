We are considering the relocation of Kasoa toll booth – Roads Minister

General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Several Ghanaians have over the years complained about the unbearable traffic situation at the Kasoa toll booth.



The vehicular traffic, they said contributes to their inability to meet their targets for the day.



Both residents of Kasoa and passers-by can now heave a sigh of relief as the Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta has hinted of government’s plan to relocate the Kasoa toll booth to ease vehicular traffic.



In a Daily Graphic report sighted by GhanaWeb, the Roads Minister attributed the inability to expand the Kasoa toll booth to a deep valley in that area.



He continued that the unavailability of land to expand the gates of the toll booth remains an issue.



Due to this, the Roads Ministry is conducting feasibility studies on the Kasoa toll booth and other toll booths where passengers witness vehicular traffic.



Speaking on how to ease traffic at the Kasoa toll booth, the roads minister said, "...there is a deep valley from the Accra side, so it is difficult to expand the Accra bound side and immediately after that there is settlement, we are limited, we can neither go right or go left, so we need to send it at a place where we can get land space."



"We are looking at it, if it means relocation," Mr Amoako Atta said.