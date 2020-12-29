Regional News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: GNA

We are confident you will deliver - Chief to Amewu

Peter Amewu, Member of Parliament elect

Togbe Adzofuwusu IV, the Divisional Chief of Gbi-Atabu, has said the people of Hohoe were confident John-Peter Amewu, Member of Parliament elect for the Constituency would deliver his mandate and promises.



He said Mr Amewu's output and performances as a Minister of State showed he would deliver.



Togbe Adzofuwusu speaking at Gbi-Wegbe during a gathering of chiefs and people of Gbi-South said Mr Amewu had identified the needs of the constituents and was ready to provide the needed support.



He urged all constituents to remain resolute as the MP-elect "undertake all development projects one by one" in the next four years.



Professor Patrick Agbesinyale, the Chief Director, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, thanked the people of Gbi-South for voting massively for Mr Amewu.



He noted that the educational needs of the constituents would be catered for in the Constituency.



Reverend Victor Komladzei, Chairman of the Occasion urged the constituents to love one another devoid of judgmental opinions and the need for everyone in the Constituency to come together and unite for development.



Mr Amewu expressed gratitude to the people of Gbi-South especially Gbi-Wegbe for voting massively for him as the next MP of the Constituency.



He noted that all town and access roads in the Wegbe community would see major face-lift.



The MP-elect also pledged his commitment to fulfilling all campaign promises, especially empowering women, who were into businesses.



He noted that politics was all about development hence the need for development-oriented people to be voted as representatives in Parliament.



"We will build Hohoe to become the new Hohoe, where people all over the world would come and see."



Mr Amewu noted that the new chief's palace to be built for the Zongo community would be an ultramodern one.



Togbe Gboxo I, Chief of Hohoe -Gboxome, called for support for Mr Amewu to be able to complete ongoing works in the Constituency and initiate more projects.



Mr Makafui Woanya, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Volta Regional Chairman, noted that the victory of Mr Amewu was inspiring and possible.



He said Mr Amewu's victory had also opened the gate for the Party in the region adding that "Amewu is the Joseph in the house of Potiphar."



Mr Woanya urged the constituents to remain calm as their glory was being restored as pacesetters and pathfinders.



The Energy Minister also visited the Hohoe market, Gbi-Central, Hohoe - Three towns, and Hohoe Zongo as part of his victory party celebrations in the Constituency.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.