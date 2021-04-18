We are coming after them - Ghana Police send warning to criminals

General News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has issued a strong warning to persons involved in criminal activities in the country.



The caution comes after some 230 suspected criminals and sex workers were arrested at Soldier Bar located at Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Friday, April 16, 2021.



“I want to send a warning to those indulging in those criminal activities that the Police know what they are doing, and we are not relenting on our efforts, we will be on them wherever they will be we will chase them and find them so that the law can deal with them”. Director of National Operations ACP Arhin Kwame Annor stated.



According to ACP Arhin Kwame Annor the Director of National Operations, his outfit wants to ensure that law-abiding citizens live in peace and go about their duties without any intimidation.



In his words, “We want to weed them out of the country so that the law-abiding citizens will go about their lawful duties without any form intimidation or harassment”.



He further stressed that, the exercise will be sustained and therefore the criminals should take note.



“We are coming on them. This exercise we are going to sustain it. We will make sure that every week we will conduct such exercise”.



The senior police officer made this revelation during a press briefing after the arrest of the 230 suspected criminals in Accra.