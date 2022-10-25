We are battle-ready for 2024 - New Ablekuma South constituency executives declare

Politics of Tuesday, 25 October 2022
The newly-elected constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ablekuma South have been sworn into office.
The new executives were elected during the constituency elections on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
During the swearing-in ceremony on Monday, October 24, 2022, the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, used the opportunity to call for deeper efforts at fostering unity in the party.
“If someone tells you that the NDC is not sweet, then the person doesn’t know the NDC. If there is any such person, then the person doesn’t understand the NDC and that is why it needs even more unity. If you desire to enjoy the NDC, it will be so for you,” he said.
He explained further that in the same way the delegates of the party voted for the new executives, as well as how the constituents gave him a massive victory in the 2020 elections, he expects that they would work to increase the numbers.
He also said that the hopes of many Ghanaians are in the members of the NDC and as such, they should work hard not to crash them.
“I know 61% of you voted for me in the last elections and I will never take it for granted. Together, let us work and better those numbers in the next election and give Ablekuma South 70% of your votes. And the way we can accomplish that is through our executives and with our support for their work.
“The whole country has high expectations of us and they are looking forward to us bringing back John Dramani Mahama and the NDC to power. Friends, we cannot afford to let the people down, so let us not fail them,” he added.
Addressing the gathering as well, the Organiser of constituency, Alfred Addotey Allotey, stated that the NDC is “battle-ready” for the 2024 general elections.
“Let us all rise up and prove to the rest of Ghana that the NDC in Ablekuma South is battle-ready and that we will be victorious,” he said.
The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by the Greater Accra Chairman of the NDC, Ade Coker.
Below is the full list of results from the Ablekuma South elections:
Chairman
Geoffrey Atakli Banini 635
Wisdom Nii Amoro Dodoo 983
Vice Chairman
Theophilus Allottei Myers 719
Paul Ardey Codzoe 889
Secretary
Robert Quaye 805
Peter Agbeli 814
Deputy Secretary
Benedict Nii Yao Crabbe 710
Eugene Kwaku Wiafe 914
Organiser
Alfred Addotey Allotey 1013
Albert Pangbot 510
Deputy Organiser
Rochester Botchwey 708
King Archiemore Rockson 118
Treasurer
Richard Tagoe 653
Robertson Nii Kpakpo Mensah
Deputy Treasurer
Rahinatu Issifu 735
Paul Kwame Mensah 875
Youth Organiser
Daniel Kwaku Ofori 80
Theophilus Isaac Quaye 102
Deputy Youth
Emmanuel Dowuona 98
Emmanuel Banini 82
Youth Rep
Maud Doku 75
Farida Khalifa 105
Women Organiser
Sylvia Naa Abia Addy 93
Alberta Sharp 89
Deputy Women
Doris Anyomi 96
Victoria Dodoo 89
Zongo Caucus
Huud Adams 593
Mohammed Yakubu 1014
