We appreciate your support - Accra Medical Centre to Stanbic

Health News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Stanbic Bank Ghana

Kwamina Asomaning, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Ghana has paid a visit to Accra Medical Centre (AMC) to familiarize himself with operations at the expanded centre.



The new 45-bed facility located at Ringway Estates, Osu, Accra has all the amenities that go with efficient customer-oriented healthcare provision. The project was financed with critical funding support from Stanbic Bank which is in line with the Standard Bank Group purpose of sustainable growth through quality healthcare provision.



Kwamina Asomaning thanked the management of AMC which has been in existence since November 2011, for giving the bank the opportunity to be of service. He added that “The relation with Accra medical is on many fronts. It’s an important institution for many of us at the bank and in many other respects, serving as a healthcare provider for our staff and key corporate clients.



At the same time, this relationship provides an opportunity for our ecosystem strategy to bank the suppliers, distributors and vendors of our key clients.



Moses Clocuh, Chief Operating Officer of AMC said: “We started this business when we saw a void in healthcare provision in the country and until that void is filled, we shall continue to innovate and forge ahead for excellence. I am very appreciative of the attention and support Stanbic offers AMC because that’s what fuels our growth ambitions”.



Outlining plans for the future, Mr Clocuh said the current facility is Phase One of three transformational pipeline projects aimed at propelling AMC to be the leading healthcare provider in Ghana by 2030. He commented that AMC has already engaged Stanbic in discussions for the second phase of the pipeline projects that would cater for critical care services, intensive care case management and oncology treatment.



By Phase three, the Centre hopes to have a multi-specialty facility to complement the efforts of the Government of Ghana to provide good health and well-being and to improve the lives of the people of Ghana under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the United Nations by the year 2030.



Mr Clocuh concluded that no patient would have to be flown outside Ghana for medical treatment when all the AMC pipeline projects are in service and actually foresees a boost in health tourism into Ghana from the sub-region and beyond by 2030.



Kwamina Assomaning was accompanied on the visit by Farihan Alhassan, Head PBB, Emmanuel Ashley, Head Credit, Abdul -Jaleel Hussein and some members of the Public Sector team.







