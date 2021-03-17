General News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

We apologise for bigotry textbook – Ghana Publishers Association

Ghana Publishers Association

The Ghana Publishers Association says it is taking steps to rein in members over the publication of offensive materials for educational purposes.



It follows the public outcry over newly-authored textbooks containing bigotry against Ewes.



Speaking to Starr News after an emergency meeting, assistant executive secretary of the association Ernest Oppong said they will ensure that subsequent publications by their members are devoid of such content.



He said “it’s very unfortunate, especially, coming from a member of the association, though some others have been published by non-members of our association. I think only one of our publishers Kojo Nkansah has made that error.”



“We are not going to defend anything, we are also going to apologize in our statement. We are going to issue the statement with respect to our members and apologize to Ghanaians for that content.



“We are not displaying any defensive posture to what is happening but we are now very apologetic to Ghanaians for such content and we are also telling Ghanaians that it will not happen again especially for those who are our members,” he added.