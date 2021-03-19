We also need appointments in government - Ashaiman NPP supporters

Politics of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Some supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ashaiman of the Greater Accra are demanding their quota of appointments.



The supporters say they have for years sacrificed for the party but have been neglected when it comes to appointments.



The leader of the group, Mr. N.K Oduro, said the party should consider their appeal.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said they contributed massively to the victory of the NPP, but our members don’t get an appointment.



He traced the neglect to the era of former President Akufo-Addo, adding, "we have not been given any appointments since the era of former President Kufour. Ashaiman is a constituency on its own, and we have to be given appointments”.



"We have competent people here. We have people who are capable to hold any office including the p[residency. We contributed more votes than most of the constituency in the region and yet, we have been neglected,” he posited.



He explained the youth wing of the party has petitioned the President and the appointing authority to reward them for their efforts.