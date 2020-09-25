General News of Friday, 25 September 2020

We all make mistakes - Presidential Staffer renders unreserved apology to Fadda Dickson

Charles Nii Nii Taiko Tagoe is an aide to President Akufo-Addo

An aide to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe has issued an apology to the Managing Director of Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson Narh.



Charles Tagoe who went berserk on Thursday, September 24, 2020, in a Facebook post described the respected Managing Director of the media conglomerate as having lacked proper judgement in his decision to issue an apology to the opposition National Democratic Congress over the party’s boycott of Kokrokoo, the flagship morning show of the media house, over allegations of bias on the part of the host, Kwame Sefa Kayi.



Having described Fadda Dickson as an “ofui” who was eluded by sense for the act, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe in a quick turn has today Friday, September 25, 2020, taken to his Facebook page once again to say “I unreservedly apologize for the post made against the person of Fadda Dickson.”



The presidential Staffer whiles highlighting the susceptibility of mankind in making mistake said “On hindsight, I acknowledge I could have made my point much better, and without casting aspersions on his person. We all make mistakes.”



He announced that he has since deleted the insulting post and once again reiterated his apology to Fadda Dickson.



