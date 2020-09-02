General News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

We accept Akufo-Addo’s decision to reopen airports - Section of Ghanaians react

Though a huge chunk of people hold dissenting views about the president’s decision to reopen the country’s airspace, there are still quite a number of Ghanaians who have embraced the new step.



GhanaWeb in an attempt to find substantive reactions toured some parts of Accra to interact with some nationals on this new directive from the president.



While a lot of people expressed hope for and remained resolute in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s plans so far, others were rather quick to question the propriety of the decision.



A businessman who strongly supported the president said though he has undergone extreme financial strain over the past five months since the borders closed, he is beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel with this new directive.



He believes it indeed falls in line with government’s plans to restore various sectors of the economy in phases.



Another shared similar views when he told the news team, “they’re some Ghanaians out there who are also suffering and want to come back and relax so it’s good in that way…”



Meanwhile, one person who did not find it right to embrace the decision explained to the team that “because of the coronavirus it’s not good, the virus can spread faster…”



Another said; “closing the borders and opening the airport and leaving the kids at home is actually not understandable. They’ve been home for about four-five months…so what difference does it make…it’s actually because of voting that’s why the airports are being opened, that’s a fact and it’s never done anywhere…”



President Akufo-Addo in his 16th address to the nation on sustainable measures taken to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus declared Ghana’s international airspace open.



“Fellow Ghanaians, I am glad to announce that Kotoka International Airport will reopen and resume operations from Tuesday, 1st September 2020. This decision has been communicated to international airlines,” the president announced.



